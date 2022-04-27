- Advertisement -

Update: Jardith has been located safe. The RCMP would like to thank the public and media for their assistance.

Jardith Wiebe was reported missing and St. Paul RCMP are seeking assistance in locating the missing 24-year-old.

Wiebe was last seen leaving the St. Therese Health Center in St. Paul on April 24, 2022.

RCMP is concerned about his wellbeing.

Wiebe is described as:

6’0” tall

210 pounds

He was last seen wearing eyeglasses, blue jays hat, a black hoodie, grey pants, and white sneakers

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Wiebe is asked to contact the St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8870.

