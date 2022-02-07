Saddle Lake and St. Paul RCMP responded to multiple firearms incidents on February 2 in Saddle Lake when officials were struck by shots from a firearm.

There were no injuries to civilians or RCMP officers.

The shots from the firearm resulted in some damage to the surrounding buildings.

RCMP with the assistance of Forensic Investigative Services are continuing their investigation and are looking for the public’s assistance to locate those responsible for discharging the firearm.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident or the people involved is asked to contact St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8870 or your local police.