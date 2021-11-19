Two people have been arrested after they were found inside a suspicious vehicle and tried to flee police.

Bonnyville Detachment was doing proactive patrols on the 14th of November when they came across a running parked car in a local fast-food parking lot.

Detachment Commander Sgt. Sarah Parke for the Bonnyville Detachment RCMP says members covertly approached the truck and confirmed it to be stolen. The officers also observed two people sleeping inside.

“As officers were getting into position to arrest the occupants, they woke up and put the stolen truck in gear and rammed one of the police vehicles in an attempt to escape. The driver of the stolen truck then lost control and struck another vehicle in the parking lot effectively disabling the stolen truck.”

When the police went to arrest the two people inside they found an improperly stored firearm in the stolen vehicle.

The two people have been placed into police custody.

The 22-year-old male from Fishing Lake has been linked to a business break-in and is now being charged with the following offenses:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000,

Mischief Over $5000 X2,

Resisting Arrest,

Possession of an Unauthorized Firearm,

Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle,

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose,

Possession of a Firearm with a tampered serial number,

Careless Storage of a Firearm, Operate Motor Vehicle while Impaired,

Fail to Comply with an Alcohol Demand,

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle,

Common Nuisance,

Assault Police Officer with a Weapon,

Drive Uninsured Motor Vehicle, Drive while Prohibited X2,

Fail to Comply with Condition X 5.

The same 21-year-old female from Cold Lake has also been linked with the business break-in and is facing charges with the following offenses:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000,

Mischief Over $5000 X2,

Fail to Comply with Condition X3,

Possession of an Unauthorized Firearm,

Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle,

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose,

Possession of a Firearm with a tampered serial number,

Careless Storage of a Firearm,

Possession of a Weapon Contrary to Order and Assault Police Officer with a Weapon.

Exact details about what business they broke into are unavailable. They are set to appear in Bonnyville Provincial Court on November 23rd.