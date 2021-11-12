The historical missing person case is being highlighted on Canada’s Missing website.

The Bonnyville RCMP missing person case has been chosen as part of Canada’s Missing website associated with the Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women & Girls initiative.

Margaret Mildred Batoche has been missing since May 26th, 1967.

This campaign was started in October and was chosen to coincide with the Sisters in Spirit Vigil held by the Native Women’s Association of Canada.

Canada has been highlighting 11 different missing person cases for 11 weeks since October 4th and this week Margaret Mildred Batoche is being highlighted.

The end goal is to share information about these open cases in an effort to generate tips to bring these missing women and girls home or bring justice to their memory.

To have a look at Margaret Batoche’s profile, please go to: https://canadasmissing.ca/ index-eng.htm and click on “Find out more.”