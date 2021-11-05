A huge joint operation by Cold Lake RCMP has brought wanted offender Myron Moyah under arrest.

Moyah was wanted on outstanding charges related to the shooting back in late September.

The arrest took place on November 1st in the area of 25 Street and 28 Street in Cold Lake.

RCMP’s Lakeland Crime Reduction Unit got help from the Cold Lake Detachment Officers, Cold Lake Police Dog Service, Cold Lake General Investigative Section, Eastern Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit, and the Eastern Alberta District Criminal Intelligence Unit.

Moyah is currently being held in Police custody pending the outcome of a Judicial Interim Release hearing.

Officials in Cold Lake thank the public for being patient during the high-risk arrest in the area of 25 Street and 28 Street in Cold Lake.

