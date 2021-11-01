The 27th of October saw the first regular board meeting of the term.

A record-breaking 2,800 voters were cast in the recent election for the board members.

Bill Driedger, Associate Superintendent, provided the Board with the annual Staff Wellness Report.

Driedger says the report shows how hard the last two years have been on the school board’s wellness. The lasting effects of this pandemic will continue to cause problems in the years to come.

The report also includes data related to staff wellness.

NLPS received the discount from WCB again as they based its claims, which are 65% below the industry average.

Alberta School Employees Benefits Plan life insurance and extended disability benefits are at the provincial base rate and other extended health care is at a 10% discount. The staff utilization rate of the health spending and wellness spending accounts has been increasing.