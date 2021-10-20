Clancy Richard Arena has been outfitted with fluorescent lights with LED lighting.

This change to the rink was part of the Municipal Climate Change Action Centre’s Recreation Energy Conservation program.

The new lights should light up the rink making it easier for everyone to see what is going on during a game. LEDs also cut electricity consumption in half when it comes to electricity bills which will allow to town to reduce operating costs and the rink’s environmental footprint.

Steven Jeffery, Town of St. Paul CAO says they are excited for the chance to upgrade the Clancy Richard Arena.

“The Town of St. Paul is pleased to be a recipient of the Recreation Energy Conservation Program grant through MCCAC.”

“This project represents one of the ways that the town of St. Paul is doing to reduce energy consumption and operating costs. The Town of St. Paul is excited to pursue more energy-saving opportunities like this.”

MCCAC’s objective is to allow Alberta’s municipalities to be leaders in climate change by giving them opportunities to reduce their footprint on the world. The Town of St. Paul is one of the more recent recipients of their grants and used the money to change out the bulbs in Clancy Richard Arena.