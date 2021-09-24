Alberta is among the first provinces and territories to approve access to this new cystic fibrosis drug called Trikafta.

The new drug is being used to treat the most common form of cystic fibrosis, which accounts for around 90 percent of people living with the disease.

The new medication is approved for those who are 12 years and older and meet the eligibility criteria.

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disease that causes thick mucus to accumulate in many body parts including the lungs, and the digestive tract.

President and CEO of Cystic Fibrosis Canada Kelly Grover, says the cystic fibrosis community in Alberta has fought long and hard to get this drug into their hands.

“Trikafta is the single greatest innovation in cystic fibrosis history and it has the power to transform the lives of thousands of Canadians.”

Grover says that access to Trikafta will mean longer and healthier lives and the ability for patients to plan for their future. The drug helps improve patient breathing, reduce their risk of lung infection, and improves their ability to gain weight.

Cystic Fibrosis patient Amanda Bartels recalls her experience with the new drug.

“I went from being on oxygen and starting the process for a double lung transplant to finally taking a deep breath and fully living my life as an active wife and mom. I am beyond thrilled that youth burdened with this devastating disease will be given a chance to live a much healthier life. Our province’s already strong cystic fibrosis care is now set up to be the best it can be and Albertans with cystic fibrosis will breathe easier and live longer healthier lives.”

Trikafta will become available to purchase on June 18, 2021.