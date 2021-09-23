The St.Paul RCMP has arrested a man in connection with multiple reports of sexual assault.

On June 4th, the RCMP were called by a victim that reported a massage therapist had allegedly sexually assaulted them during a massage therapy appointment. On June 8th, a second victim allegedly came forward with a report that they too had been sexually assaulted during a massage appointment.

Following an investigation, a 23-year-old man has been arrested. Layne Whelen of St. Paul has been charged with two counts of alleged sexual assault. He has been released on conditions and will next appear in court on November 18th, 2021.

The St.Paul RCMP Victim Services unit is assisting the victims in this matter, and it’s believed there may be more people impacted. Anyone who has been affected is asked to come forward.

Anyone with details on this crime can contact the RCMP or CrimeStoppers.

Written by Dan Soul, mylloydminsternow.com