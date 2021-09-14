A 17-year old male driver is dead following a single vehicle collision on Range Road 95A in St. Paul.

On Monday evening at about 8:46 p.m. emergency crews and RCMP were called to the scene.

Police report that a northbound vehicle on Range Road 95A left the road and stopped in a field.

The driver who is from St. Paul was declared deceased at the scene. A 16-year old female passenger also from St. Paul was taken to hospital with minor injuries and later released.

The RCMP Collision Analyst was also called to investigate.

Written by Gerry Lampow, mylloydminsternow.com