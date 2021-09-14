A 17-year old male driver is dead following a single vehicle collision on Range Road 95A in St. Paul.
On Monday evening at about 8:46 p.m. emergency crews and RCMP were called to the scene.
Police report that a northbound vehicle on Range Road 95A left the road and stopped in a field.
The driver who is from St. Paul was declared deceased at the scene. A 16-year old female passenger also from St. Paul was taken to hospital with minor injuries and later released.
The RCMP Collision Analyst was also called to investigate.