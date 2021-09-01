Mounties in Lac La Biche say it was teamwork that got a bear down out of a tree Tuesday morning.

Officers there say the bear had made its way into a tree in the downtown district. An area was soon blocked off and the bear made its way down the tree.

That’s when officers from Fish and Wildlife, local peace officers and mounties say they were able to successfully tranquilize the bear and late relocate it back into a forested area.

“Officers would like to thank the public for respecting the area that was cordoned off by the officers in order to help save the bear. It was a beary good outcome for all involved”