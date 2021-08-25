Seven Cold Lake Fire-Rescue firefighters were honoured for exemplary service to public safety at the August 24, 2021 meeting of City Council.

Four firefighters were presented with the Alberta Emergency Services Medal, awarded by the provincial Fire Commissioner on behalf of the Government of Alberta. It honours emergency services personnel who have been involved in supporting emergency prevention, preparedness and response in Alberta, and who have committed 12, 22, 32 or 40 years of service.

Lieutenant Gary Clark – 12 year medal, April 2006 – present (4 Wing Cold Lake, Cenovus and Cold Lake Fire-Rescue).

Firefighter Scott Clark – 12 year medal, July 2007 – present (Cold Lake Fire-Rescue)

Firefighter Stuart Dunnill – 12 year medal, May 2008 – present (Cold Lake Fire-Rescue)

Firefighter Cam Priestley – 12 year medal, Feb. 2000 – Nov. 2002 and Aug. 2009 – present (Grande Cache Institution Fire Department, Cold Lake Fire-Rescue)

In addition, three firefighters were awarded the Fire Services Exemplary Medal, which honours those who have provided at least 20 years exceptional service to a Canadian fire service, with at least 10 years involving duties with potential risk. The Fire Services Exemplary Medal is a national recognition, awarded by the Governor General on behalf of the Government of Canada.

Station Chief Barry McLaughlin – 20 year medal, March 1999 – present (Cold Lake Fire-Rescue)

Firefighter Martin Mailhot – 20 year medal, November 1995 – present (Shannon Fire Department, Department of National Defense, CNRL, Cold Lake Fire-Rescue)

Fire Chief Jeff Fallow – 30 year bar, July 1980 – present (Grand Centre Fire Department, Cold Lake Fire-Rescue)

“We couldn’t be prouder or more thankful for the dedication and commitment shown by these brave professionals, day in and day out. The old saying rings true: you hope you never have to meet a firefighter up close, but if you do, you hope it’s someone like the seven gentlemen we’re honouring here today,” said Mayor Craig Copeland. “They do an incredible job of protecting our community and our neighbours. We have to remember, Cold Lake is still a relatively small city compared to others in Alberta, and this is a predominantly volunteer service. These people have full-time jobs and families and other commitments, but when that pager goes off, everything else is set aside and the safety of this community and our residents is priority number one. We’re grateful to have such a professional, high-calibre hometown fire service and we wish a sincere congratulations to this year’s medal recipients – very well deserved.”

From a City of Cold Lake Press Release