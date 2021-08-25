The RCMP in Cold Lake says four people are facing charges after a pair of incidents featuring stolen vehicles and, in one case, weapons.

Mounties say on August 19th they were alerted to a black Ford F350 pickup being used by people who were reportedly stealing gas from a local business. Officers say when they responded a short time later, they found the truck abandoned and damaged.

Mounties tracked the occupants down a short while later using other officers and a Police Service Dog.

34-year-old Cody Raymond White of Cold Lake and 29-year-old Blair Jordan Cardinal of the Saddle Lake First Nation now face charges including possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

Meanwhile, that same day officers in Elk Point say they were tipped off about a break and enter at a local business involving a white Ford F350 pickup truck. The assailants were said to have stolen tools before fleeing from the local police.

Cold Lake RCMP officers say they caught up to the truck later that evening on 50th street, parked and abandoned. A patrol of the area turned up two suspects on foot, says the police.

3 loaded firearms were said to have been found in the truck. Both vehicles had been reported stolen.

Mounties say 34-year-old Kyle Donovan Fletcher of Vegreville and 21-year-old Katherine Arbon-Stensrud of Camrose face charges for the second incident including multiple counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.