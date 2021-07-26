A Smoky Lake man is facing charges after mounties allege he was driving around with a shotgun in a stolen vehicle.

The RCMP says on the afternoon of July 1st they pulled over a vehicle near the Buffalo Lake Metis Settlement on Highway 855 after noticing the license plate didn’t match what was being driven.

Mounties say the 39-year-old driver was under a driving suspension and also wanted on a pair of Criminal Code arrest warrants. They also say a loaded shotgun was in the car.

Rory Patrick Bazinet is facing charges including possession of property obtained by crime. He’s due in Boyle court on Tuesday.