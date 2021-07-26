Alberta Health Services is saying swimmers should stay away from Camper’s Beach in Lac La Biche after “elevated levels of fecal bacteria” were said to be found in the water.

The group says water from the beach at Sir Winston Churchill Provincial Park has been tested. AHS says the levels found there may lead to illness and infections if the water is ingested or swam in.

“As always, visitors and residents are reminded to never drink or cook with untreated water directly from any lake or reservoir, at any time. Water-borne organisms, including fecal bacteria, can cause vomiting and diarrhea.”

The advisory is expected to be in effect until further notice.