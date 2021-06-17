The City of Cold Lake says it is getting ready to wrap up another successful Compost Days program, but there is still compost material left for those who need some.

“This is a great program that has excellent buy-in from the public in both providing organics for composting as well as the interest we see in the final product,” Mayor Craig Copeland said.

So far this year, about 610 residents of Cold Lake and the surrounding region have picked up over 88 tons of compost material for use. The Compost Days program allows residents to pick up five bags of compost, or 100 kilograms per visit, whichever is the lesser, free of charge.

The program started on May 9 and will run until June 30, or until the compost material is gone.

Since its inception, the compost program has produced material that is graded as Grade A, meaning that it is suitable for any application, including residential gardens or horticultural operations. Grade A compost is low in foreign matter and trace elements.

Collection of Organics takes place in Cold Lake on a bi-weekly basis from April 1 to November 15. Waste collection schedules are now being mailed out to residents, and are available online and at City Hall.

For more information about the Organics Collection program or Compost Days, visit coldlake.com or call the Regional Waste Transfer Station