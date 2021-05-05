A major expansion in Alberta’s fight to get more doses of COVID-19 in people’s arms.

Starting Monday, May 10 vaccination appointments are opening for every Albertan 12 years of age and older. This, after Health Canada authorized the Pfizer vaccine for use in children as young as 12. Vaccine trials in the U.S. have shown the Pfizer vaccine is extremely effective in younger people.

With this expansion, 3.8 million Albertans will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“This is a very exciting day for Alberta and it arrives right when we need it the most. We are battling an extremely aggressive third wave of COVID-19 and we know that vaccines are our best weapon against it. By opening bookings to everybody over 12 years of age, we are taking a huge step towards stopping the spike and hopefully putting this pandemic behind us for good.” – Jason Kenney, Premier

To avoid overwhelming booking systems, the government says appointments will be staggered in two age groups.

Starting on May 6, every Albertan 30 or older (born in 1991 or earlier), can book an appointment through Alberta Health Services or a participating pharmacy.

On May 10, appointment bookings will expand to include Albertans ages 12 to 29 (born in 2009 to 1992).

All eligible Albertans will be able to book appointments to receive a mRNA vaccine with AHS online or through 811.

Alberta currently has the highest per capita rate of COVID-19 in any Canadian province or US state.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro says “we are ahead of schedule and delivering on our promise to provide at least one dose to every adult Albertan who wants one by June 30. Now that we have gotten to this point, every Albertan can help drive cases down by getting vaccinated.”

More than 1.66 million doses of vaccine have been administered across the province to date.