Wednesday marked the National Day of Mourning, remembering those lost in workplace accidents.

The MD of Bonnyville says peace officers joined with members of the RCMP and Alberta Sheriffs for a moment of silence outside of Bonnyville Town Hall.

The Government of Alberta says 150 workers were killed on the job either through accident or illness in 2020.

The Canadian Labour Congress started the Day of Mourning back in 1985. April 28th was chosen to mark the date of the first worker’s compensation act in Ontario back in 1914.