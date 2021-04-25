The Municipal District of Bonnyville’s Main Administration Building will be closed to both the public and staff Monday due to a positive COVID-19 case in the building, says the M.D.

“The M.D. has chosen to take this precaution after a positive COVID-19 case was reported in the building, despite the unlikelihood of close contact with other staff members and/or members of the public. The health and safety of our staff and residents is our top priority.”

The M.D. says the closure will allow for the Main Administration Building to be “thoroughly sanitized”.

“The M.D. follows a strict and extensive COVID-19 protocol, including masking throughout the building, contracted sanitizing services completed throughout the workday, maintaining a guest sign-in sheet for contact tracing, hand sanitizing, limiting face-to-face meetings, protective glass barriers at customer service areas, practicing physical distancing, and the closure of all common areas such as lunchrooms and break areas.”

The office is expected to reopen on Tuesday. The M.D. says staff will continue to work from home.

The M.D says the following in-person services will be affected:

• Planning and Development permits

• Subdivision applications

• All in-person payments.

If further closure is required, updates will be posted on the M.D. website and Facebook page.

From an M.D. of Bonnyville Press Release