The Municipal District of Bonnyville and Town of Bonnyville Councils recently adopted a joint Intermunicipal Collaboration Framework (ICF) Agreement that directs inter-municipal communication and cooperation on services used by residents of both municipalities.

Municipalities that share a common boundary had to create an ICF by April 1, 2021, as per the legislative requirement introduced in 2016 through the Municipal Government Act. Based on the negotiations, the M.D. will pay the Town a lump sum cost-share calculated at $1.5 million for a list of various services that they provide.

Any future variance or change to the lump sum cost-share calculation will be discussed by a joint Intermunicipal Committee for consideration and approval.

“This ICF solidifies the cooperative relationship the M.D. has long had with the Town of Bonnyville,” says Reeve Greg Sawchuk. “Our Council continues to be in favour of providing financial support to the Town where justified and when calculated through a transparent and fair process.”

The contribution by the M.D. was determined by two factors: the amount of M.D. residents living in the Town of Bonnyville service area, and the population of the Town. The M.D. and the Town, through existing, separate agreements, also share the costs for the Bonnyville Regional Fire Authority and 9-1-1 Centre, and the Bonnyville & District Centennial Centre, which are not included in the ICF Lump Sum Calculation.

“The Town and the M.D. of Bonnyville continue to enjoy a positive cooperative and collaborative relationship to the benefit of our region,” says Mayor Gene Sobolewski. “The ratification of the ICF further demonstrates our resolve to better our town and the region in our ongoing effort to provide efficient service delivery to our ratepayers. I congratulate the Town and M.D. Councils for making this possible.”

As part of the ICF agreement, the municipalities, through the joint Intermunicipal Committee, will meet again before the agreement expires in five years to review the document and work towards any needed changes.

From an M.D. of Bonnyville Press Release