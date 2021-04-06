Mounties in Bonnyville are looking for help putting together a case that involves a broken fence and a dirt bike.

The RCMP says on March 27th they were alerted to the incident.

Residents on 48th Avenue say they saw someone on a dirt bike lose control and hit a fence. The rider reportedly left the scene without alerting anyone about the damage that had been caused.

Mounties say the rider was wearing an orange motocross helmet, blue hoodie and jeans. The bike was white with a dark-coloured seat.

Anyone with info is asked to call the Bonnyville RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.