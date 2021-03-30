A number of schools in the Lac La Biche area have been removed from the provincial COVID-19 school outbreak online map.

As of Tuesday afternoon, J.A. Williams High School, Light of Christ Catholic School and Kikino Elementary School are no longer listed on the map after having been on it due to confirmed cases of the virus in the schools.

Six schools remain on the map for the Lakeland area, including Ashmont School (outbreak), Mallaig School (outbreak), St. Paul Regional High School (outbreak), Elk Point Elementary (alert) and Ecole Elementaire St. Paul Elementary School (alert) in the County of St. Paul and Elizabeth School (alert) in the MD of Bonnyville.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the provincial map had 356 entries of schools across Alberta dealing with COVID cases.