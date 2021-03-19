Canada will continue receiving over a million Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccines a week till the end of May.

Prime Minister Justine Trudeau said his government is also finalizing details with the Biden Administration for the 1.5-million AstraZeneca doses the US is to send to Canada.

Trudeau commented as well on the detention of the two Canadian Michaels in China, calling it “completely unacceptable,”.

He criticized China’s lack of transparency vowing “to work tirelessly to bring them home as soon as possible,”