Elk Point mounties are looking for help after a pair of shootings in Frog Lake.

Mounties say on February 8th they were called to the Centex gas station in the community after someone noticed three bullet holes in a window.

On February 19th officers were again called after a shooting at the Frog Lake Fire Hall and RCMP office located just south of the gas station. Four bullet holes were found going through the building.

Mounties are investigating but they say they do believe the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Elk Point detachment at 780-724-3964 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.