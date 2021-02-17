The Alberta government is lending a financial helping hand to a number of businesses in the province impacted by the pandemic.

Under the new Enhanced COVID-19 Business Benefit, up to $30,000 in support will soon be available to small and medium-sized businesses that have been most affected by the pandemic and ongoing health restrictions.

This additional $10,000 payment can be used to offset costs associated with COVID-19, like purchasing personal protective equipment, paying bills or hiring staff.

“Small businesses are the beating heart of Alberta’s economy and Alberta’s government will always be there for them. We’ve heard the calls for more support and today we are providing even more funding for Alberta job creators to help them deal with the devastating impacts of COVID-19. We will continue to be there for Albertans, protecting lives and livelihoods with support measures just like this,” Premier Jason Kenney stated on Wednesday.

Businesses that can demonstrate a revenue reduction of 60% or more will be eligible to receive 15% of their monthly revenue, up to a maximum of $10,000.

The Enhanced COVID-19 Business Benefit is intended to provide additional support in cases where federal programs fall short. Businesses are required to report the total amount of provincial and federal support received, to ensure no more than 80% of revenue is covered.

Funds can be used to:

– Cover costs of items that help prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as

personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies.

– Pay rent, employee wages or replace inventory.

– Help businesses expand their online presence or e-commerce opportunities so

that they can continue to serve customers.

– The Enhanced COVID-19 Business Benefit provides financial assistance to

Alberta businesses, cooperatives and non-profit organizations with fewer than

500 employees.

Written by Pat Siedlecki, MyLethbridgeNow.com