More than 380,000 Albertans will be getting a Critical Worker Benefit for supporting and providing services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The one-time payment of $1,200 will go to front-line staff in designated fields who have worked 300 hours in qualified jobs between mid-October 2020 and the end of January 2021.

Premier Jason Kenney says public employees will qualify automatically and private sector employers will need to apply on behalf of their employees.

“These workers have placed themselves at the front line of this pandemic in order to serve their fellow citizens during a crisis. Alberta’s government is recognizing their good work. We trust this support will help these workers continue to protect lives and livelihoods as we keep fighting this pandemic together.” – Jason Kenney, Premier

The $465-million Critical Worker Benefit comes from both the federal and provincial governments with the province kicking in $118-million.

It’s available to workers in the health-care, social services, education and private sectors who deliver critical services to Albertans or support food and medical supply chains.

Written by Tina Karst, MyLethbridgeNow.com