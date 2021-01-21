Julie Payette says everyone has a right to a healthy and safe work environment.

In a statement announcing her resignation as Canada’s Governor General, Payette says it appears this was not always the case at the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General.

She apologized for tensions that have arisen at Rideau Hall over the past few months.

Payette’s resignation comes after several media reports on Thursday called an independent look into working conditions at Rideau Hall “damning”.

An independent firm was hired to look into the working conditions after some staffers came forward with allegations of bullying.

The Secretary to the Governor General is also resigning amid accusations of harassing employees.

Richard Wagner, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court will step in as acting Governor General.