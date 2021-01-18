The province is running out of COVID-19 vaccine supply.

Nearly 90,000 doses have been given out to eligible health-care workers and staff and residents in continuing care centres around the province to date.

Premier Jason Kenney says due to the unexpected supply disruption the federal government announced last week, Alberta will have no more vaccine doses by Tuesday, January 19th.

“Accordingly, no more new first dose appointments will be accepted and some first dose appointments already booked will be rescheduled over the coming days to accommodate limited supply. Doses have been allocated to ensure second doses are available for committed appointments,” stated the Premier on Monday morning.

Kenney says he’s deeply disappointed at the situation Alberta is now facing and the next late last week news that Pfizer shipments would be cut by 20-80% over the coming weeks only adds to the province’s frustration and means the government has had to significantly slow down the vaccination plan.

“Alberta currently has the capacity to deliver 50,000 doses per week. In March, we expect to be able to administer about 200,000 doses per week. But we do not have the supply to match. Unfortunately, this means that the planned vaccination of First Nations and Métis individuals and seniors over age 75 has been put on hold,” Kenney said.

A fairly gradual decline of COVID-19 continued in Alberta into Monday. There were 474 new cases reported over the past day out of about 8,500 tests for a provincial positivity rate of 5.4 percent.

Hospitalizations and ICU admissions are relatively stable day-over-day and there were 11 additional fatalities reported.

Written by Pat Siedlecki, MyLethbridgeNow.com