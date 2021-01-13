Northern Lights Public Schools is looking for parent input as they plan out their 2021-2022 school calendar.

The draft calendar is available on the school board’s website. It includes three Professional Development Days that were not on the schedule for this year.

The three new days would be in August, November and then March of 2022. That makes 178 instructional days and 192 operational days for staff.

The school board says previous feedback indicated support for Family Fridays and a preference to avoid early dismissal days. There are a total of six Family Fridays included in the draft calendar and no early dismissal days.

Feedback can be submitted via email to feedback.nlsd@nlsd.ab.ca before February 5th. The school board will meet after that time and approve a calendar at a later date.