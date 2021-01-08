A new online survey from the Town of Bonnyville is now open and looking to get input on core services and service levels. The survey will be followed by 4 others in as many weeks and is a part of Bonnyville’s “Community Vision Plan” discussed in town council last August.

The questions on the survey are multiple-choice with comments accepted at the bottom of the page.

The next surveys are said to be for “Protective Services”, “Downtown business community/Economic development”, “Recreation” and “Government”.

Town officials say the vision plan sets a course for priorities for the town to 2024.