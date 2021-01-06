U.S. President Donald Trump has been banned from Twitter for twelve hours.

The social media platform is also requiring Trump to remove three tweets that he posted earlier Wednesday for what they say are repeated and severe violations of their Civic Integrity Policy.

One of the tweets featured a video where Trump told his supporters to “go home” but also repeated false claims that the November general election was rigged.

Twitter says if the tweets, which have since been removed, weren’t taken down then Trump’s account would remain suspended.