The RCMP has made an arrest after a Boxing Day homicide in the Frog Lake First Nation.

Mounties from Elk Point say they were called out on Dec.26th to the area where they found a deceased woman. An investigation began with the RCMP Major Crimes Unit.

The victim is identified by the police as 29-year-old Louanne Martha Cardinal of the Saddle Lake First Nation.

The RCMP says after investigating, interviews and an autopsy they have arrested 23-year-old Trevor Moyah of the Frog Lake First Nation. Moyah now faces charges including manslaughter and assault causing bodily harm.

He is currently in police custody and will make his first appearance in St. Paul court on January 7th, says the RCMP.