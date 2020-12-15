Canada will be getting another early shipment of COVID-19 vaccines. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the 168,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine could be shipped within 48-hours of Health Canada approval. He anticipates that by the end of this month.

The two-dose Moderna vaccine, because it doesn’t require the -94 storage and special freezers the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine does, will be sent to northern and remote communities first.

Trudeau announced another 200,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will arrive in Canada next week. The government now has 70 sites ready to administer the shot up from the 14 in use this week.