More active cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in some Lakeland regions Friday according to Alberta Health Services. Lac La Biche is said to now have 3 active cases while the MD of Bonnyville was also said to have 3 active cases.

The City of Cold Lake still has an active case while the County of St. Paul deals with a pair of active cases.

According to their Friday update, AHS says 332 new cases had been confirmed in the previous 24 hours. Labs in the province have now tested over 1 million Albertans for the virus.

Monday marks the beginning of flu immunizations. Albertans age 5 and up can get a flu shot from doctors and certain pharmacies across the region. AHS says it is encouraging everyone to get the flu shot, “especially seniors and at-risk Albertans.”