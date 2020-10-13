The City of Cold Lake says it is encouraging residents who wish to celebrate Halloween by trick-or-treating or handing out candy, to do so responsibly while adhering to all necessary health protocols.

The city says it is not looking to impose any further restrictions relating to COVID-19 for Halloween celebrations beyond those required by Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health. The City has no bylaws that impose a curfew for Halloween.

“We know some other municipalities are recommending against trick-or-treating this year or have taken steps to temporarily ban it,” said Kevin Nagoya, Chief Administrative Officer. “Since the pandemic began, we have been closely following the guidelines set out by Alberta Health. Given the consistently low number of active cases here in Cold Lake, we’re leaving that decision up to families.”

Officials with the city say trick-or-treaters should take the following precautions to prevent the possible transmission of COVID-19:

– Avoid large gatherings, especially indoors.

– Trick-or-treat in small groups of family members or members of the same cohort.

– Maintain physical distancing of at least one metre or six feet between people who are not members of

the same family or cohort.

– Wear a mask or face covering (in addition to any costume masks which often have pre-cut breathing

holes) when unable to maintain physical distancing.

– Wash hands often. Trick-or-treaters should bring hand sanitizer to use during the evening.

– Stay home and do not participate in any Halloween celebrations that involve contact with other people

if you are feeling ill or showing possible symptoms of COVID-19.

“What we’re asking is that those families and kids who want to go trick-or-treating, do it safely, don’t congregate in large groups and respect the wishes of your fellow citizens,” said Mayor Craig Copeland. “Every family is navigating this pandemic differently and you never know who is immunocompromised and potentially at a higher risk. Only go to houses with the lights on and respect your neighbours.”

Other communities around the Lakeland including Lac La Biche and Elk Point have also said Halloween won’t see any restrictions beyond the AHS guidelines.