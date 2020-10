Frog Lake has officially opened its satellite RCMP station in the community. The station will cut down on the response time for officers for calls in the community, who were originally coming from Elk Point.

The grand opening of the station featured dignitaries including RCMP Deputy Commissioner and Commanding Officer of Alberta Curtis Zablocki and Frog Lake First Nation Chief Greg Desjarlais.

The detachment will be staffed by two officers from the Elk Point detachment.