Mounties in Smoky Lake County say they are currently investigating a homicide in the Goodfish Lake area. Police aren’t releasing a lot of details but they do say on Friday at about 10:30 PM they were called out to assist EMS in relation to a deceased male in that community.

Mounties are saying the deceased is a 16-year-old male. They say their investigation will continue and more information will be released when it becomes available.