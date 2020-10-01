TC Energy says a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed with a group of First Nations including one in the Lakeland when it comes to the Keystone XL project. On Tuesday the company announced that they had come to an agreement with Natural Law Energy for an equity interest in the project as well as “other potential related midstream and power projects”.

“Today’s announcement is a testament to what we can accomplish when industry and Indigenous groups work together,” said Chief Alvin Francis, President of NLE. “This historic agreement is an important step for our Peoples and future generations to share in the energy wealth coming from our lands and traditional territories.”

Natural Law Energy is an alliance of Treaty 4, 6 and 7 First Nations that say their goal is economic growth and opportunities. Chief Eric Shirt and the Saddle Lake Cree Nation are a part of the group, along with Chiefs from the Nekaneet Cree Nation, Montana Cree Nation, Ermineskin Cree Nation and Louis Bull Tribe.

Premier Jason Kenney also released a statement, showing his support.

“The vast majority of Indigenous communities in Alberta and Western Canada recognize that their economic history and destiny lie in the prudent and responsible stewardship of the resources that lie on and below their traditional lands.”

“This MOU affirms the shared importance Indigenous people and Alberta’s government place on projects such as Keystone XL, which will bring the jobs and steady economic benefits to lift more people onto solid financial ground – now and for years to come.

A final agreement with Natural Law Energy is expected at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, says TC Energy.