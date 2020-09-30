Police in Elk Point say teaming up with officers from Bonnyville and Cold Lake has led to the arrest of three wanted men. Mounties say on September 23rd members of the Elk Point RCMP, Eastern Alberta District Rural Crime Reduction Unit (EADRCRU), Cold Lake Police Dog Services (PDS) and RCMP Air Services were successful in arresting the wanted individuals in the Frog Lake and Fishing Lake area.

Mounties say one of the suspects ran through the woods in an effort to escape but was followed by the RCMP helicopter and quickly apprehended by a police dog. Another man, who was bound by a firearms prohibition, was found to be sleeping inside a vehicle holding a firearm. Police say he was arrested without incident.

The operation continued when officers tried to pull over another wanted man who was in a vehicle on the Elizabeth Metis Settlement. The vehicle fled from police at high speeds. Officers chased the man, followed by the police helicopter until it came to a stop in Bonnyville. Once in Bonnyville, the RCMP says the man ran on foot from police who then gave chase and followed him into a residence where he was arrested.

Cody Lacombe (22) of Fishing Lake, Clayton Huppie (37) of Lac La Biche and Fergus Brosseau (44) of Fishing Lake now face charges including possession of property obtained by crime and flight from a peace officer.

“Collaboration with multiple units and detachments resulted in these arrests,” said Constable Guillaume Wilson, EADRCRU. “We will continue these operations to seek out those who try to evade police.”