Some upcoming budget open houses were approved by Bonnyville Town Council.

Council approved three budget open houses in the coming weeks. All of these meetings will allow the public to provide their feedback and priorities for the 2021 budget.

The first is on Monday, November 2 at Flat Lake Community Hall, the second is on Tuesday, November 3 at the Cherry Grove Community Hall and the third on Monday, November 9 at the Beaver River Fish and Game Hall in Bonnyville.

All open houses are from 7 to 9 p.m.