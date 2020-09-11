The town says during the flushing, residents could notice either a delay in getting water after cracking the faucet open or even a minor discolouration in the water - Photo by Imani on Unsplash

Lac La Biche residents could notice some differences in their water starting Tuesday.

Hydrant flushing and pressure testing are set to begin on September 15th. During this time, people might see a decrease in their water pressure or a difference in colour. This is due to sediment being flushed from the lines.

The county says this water is still safe to use, and it should return to its normal colour and pressure. Residents are told to run their cold water until the water goes back to clear again.

People with questions or concerns are encouraged to call the County offices at 780-623-1747.

[Written by: Dan Soul, 106.1 The Goat Lloydminster.]