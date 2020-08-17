The Northern Lights Public School board says three different learning pathways are part of their back-to-school plan this Fall. The school board has released some more details on their plan to allow students back in the classroom.

The board says parents and students can choose from three different methods: “Learning Together On-Location”, “Learning Together Anywhere” and “Learning Independently”

“On-location” will have students returning to their schools with some changes due to the COVID response including staggering the start days of students, screening before coming to school and wearing of masks in common areas by all students in grade 4 to 12 and staff.

“Anywhere” and “Independently” meanwhile will have students at home. The anywhere option sees support from NLPS teachers and allows students to “participate in learning opportunities with other students”. The independent option lets parents create the lesson plan for their children.

The provincial government had announced what they called a “near-normal” back to school back in July.

More information on the NLPS plan is on their official website.