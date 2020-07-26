Another UFC victory is in the books for Bonnyville’s Tanner “The Bulldozer” Boser. Boser took a TKO win over Raphael Pessoa on Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 174 card.

The win moves Boser’s UFC record to 3-1 and his professional mixed martial arts record to 19-6-1.

He was also awarded a UFC “Performer of the Night” bonus, said to be around $50,000 extra. Boser says he was out of quarentine for one day after his last fight against Philipe Lins when he was offered the Pessoa fight after an injury forced a fighter to back out.