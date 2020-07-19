Another Lakeland body of water is battling Blue-Green Algae, says Alberta Health Services. On Friday a notice was issued that parts of Chatwin Lake have been found with the blooms.

AHS says people who come into contact with the algae can develop symptoms including sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea and vomiting. Visitors and residents are reminded to never drink or cook with untreated water directly from any recreational body of water, including Chatwin Lake, at any time. The boiling of this water will not remove the toxins produced by blue-green algae.

Exposure to the bacteria may be fatal to pets. A few weeks ago AHS said that Moose Lake had a few blooms that had caused some deaths in pets.

AHS says areas of Chatwin Lake in which the blue-green algae bloom is not visible can still be used for recreational purposes, even while the blue-green algae advisory is in place.