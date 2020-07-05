Mounties in St. Paul are still putting the pieces together after shots rang out in Saddle Lake over the weekend. Police say the incident occurred early Saturday morning.

Multiple RCMP officers including the police dog responded to the home where the gunshots were said to be heard from. Two people were inside at the time and mounties say they eventually came out of the house without a struggle and were arrested. The RCMP has not released their identities.

No one was hurt during the ordeal and police say they are still investigating.