4 Wing says Lakeland residents will get a special look at some Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft on Canada Day this year. In lieu of a classic flypast, the base says that a “modified return to base plan” has been planned for planes.

“Throughout the day, CF-18 Hornets and CT-155 Hawks will return to the airfield along highway 28 from Cold Lake North to Cold Lake South and Cherry Grove. The aircraft will be at an altitude no lower than 500 feet above the highest obstacle over ground level and fly at approximately 420 knots, ground speed.”

The base says that participation is subject to weather and operational requirements.