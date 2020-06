Splash parks in both Bonnyville and Cold Lake are open as of Wednesday. The Town of Bonnyville says they encourage visitors to keep 2 metres distance between users not from the same family and washing hands before and after.

The town says masks should not be worn while playing in the park.

The Kinosoo Beach splash park in Cold Lake also is advising parents to keep an eye on the young ones and keep hands sanitized.

Both splash parks had been delayed in opening due to the COVID-19 outbreak.