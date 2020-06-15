The federal government is looking at ways to extend the Canada Emergency Response Benefit. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement today, saying the government is working on solutions to continue to support Canadians left jobless because of COVID-19. He said more details will be available later this week, “People who continue to need support, we will be there.” The program was set to expire in the first week of July.

Trudeau also encouraged businesses to apply for the wage subsidy and said the application process for the Canada Emergency Business Account, which provides loans of $40,000 to eligible businesses will be opened up to more businesses on Friday.

Trudeau says the application process for farmers who have found themselves with surplus produce and product because they can’t sell to restaurants and hotels is now open. The Surplus Food Purchase Program will allow farmers to sell their products to food organizations that are serving vulnerable families. Trudeau said, “Farmers will have people to buy their goods, and food will get to the plates of families who wouldn’t have enough otherwise.”