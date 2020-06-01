An additional 84 sites, including accessible, RV pull-through and tenting sites, are being added to the park - MD of Bonnyville

A plan for work on the Cold Lake MD campground is going ahead. The MD of Bonnyville council voted in their latest meeting to give the OK to the project.

An additional 84 sites, including accessible, RV pull-through and tenting sites, are being added to the park. The MD says demand lies for RV sites so only 10 new tenting sites are on the docket.

A drainage issue being cleared up will cause two of the existing spots to have to be closed off. The MD says access to the snowmobile trail will not be affected by the work.

Construction is expected to begin around September.