Mounties in Elk Point say a warrant operation in the communities of Frog Lake and Fishing Lake has resulted in multiple arrests. Police say on May 12th they conducted a search of a residence with the help of the RCMP Air Services and the police dog out of Cold Lake when they found a stolen vehicle. Three people were arrested.

Later on, another suspicious vehicle was found. Mounties were able to track it down after it was abandoned and four suspects believed to be riding in it were found by the police dog.

Mounties then say one more suspicious vehicle was located which then took off from police. RCMP officers used a tire deflation device on it and were able to follow the driver after he ditched the car into a house, where he was arrested.

Police say during the entire operation they also seized what is believed to be methamphetamine, MDMA (ecstasy), bear spray and two knives.

Multiple charges were laid as a result of this operation,” says Sergeant David Henry, Elk Point Detachment Commander. “We will continue to target known offenders in order to disrupt criminal activities.”